Montana Grizzlies @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: Montana 8-5, N. Dak. State 7-7

What to Know

N. Dak. State will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Montana Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. N. Dak. State is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The point spread may have favored N. Dak. State last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 75-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Coyotes. N. Dak. State found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 32.5% worse than the opposition.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Andrew Morgan, who scored 19 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Noah Feddersen, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, Montana's game on Saturday was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 76-68 win over the Bengals. The victory was just what Montana needed coming off of a 93-63 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Bison's defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-7. As for the Grizzlies, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Dak. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Montana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Montana took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Montana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This will be N. Dak. State's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Montana is a slight 1.5-point favorite against N. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

N. Dak. State and Montana both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.