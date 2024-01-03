Halftime Report

Akron is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 35-16 lead over N. Illinois.

If Akron keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-4 in no time. On the other hand, N. Illinois will have to make due with a 6-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Akron 8-4, N. Illinois 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Akron Zips and the N. Illinois Huskies are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 2nd at Convocation Center. N. Illinois does have the home-court advantage, but Akron is expected to win by 5.5 points.

After a string of four wins, Akron's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 62-61 to the Bonnies. Akron didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, Akron saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Enrique Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Freeman hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but N. Illinois and Iowa didn't disappoint and broke past the 166 point over/under on Friday. The Huskies were dealt a punishing 103-74 defeat at the hands of the Hawkeyes. N. Illinois has not had much luck with Iowa recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

N. Illinois' defeat came about despite a quality game from David Coit, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 2 assists. Coit continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Zips' loss dropped their record down to 8-4. As for the Huskies, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-6 record this season.

Tuesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Akron have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Akron's way against N. Illinois in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as Akron made off with a 76-51 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Akron since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Akron is a solid 5.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Akron has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.