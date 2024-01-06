Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Wyoming 8-6, New Mexico 12-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Wyoming has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Wyoming Cowboys and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pit. Wyoming is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, the Cowboys skirted by the Spartans 75-73 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Akuel Kot with less than a second left in the second quarter. The victory was all the more spectacular given Wyoming was down 17 points with 3:53 left in the first half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wyoming to victory, but perhaps none more so than Sam Griffin, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds. Oleg Kojenets was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Mexico unfortunately witnessed the end of their 11-game winning streak on Tuesday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 76-68 loss to the Rams.

JT Toppin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played.

The Cowboys' win bumped their record up to 8-6. As for the Lobos, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-2.

Wyoming came up short against New Mexico in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 87-76. Can Wyoming avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 16.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

New Mexico has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.