The first round of the 2024 NIT Tournament continued Wednesday with a similar theme as the day before: Upsets and thrilling finishes.

VCU advanced to the next round with a 70-61 upset over No. 1 seed Villanova. Seton Hall defeated Saint Joseph's 75-72 in overtime thanks to a go-ahead 3-pointer by Al-Amir Dawes with 48 seconds remaining. Seton Hall will face reigning champion North Texas in the next round on Sunday.

Indiana State missed out on an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament but opened the NIT with a 101-92 win over SMU behind 35 points and nine rebounds from Jayson Kent. The Sycamores will host Minnesota next.

UNLV went on the road and upset Princeton 84-77, and Bradley defeated Loyola Chicago at home, 74-62. Cincinnati survived an upset bid to defeat San Francisco 73-72 in overtime.

On Tuesday, Ohio State held off a late rally to knock off Cornell 88-83. Reigning NIT champion North Texas went on the road to upset LSU while Boston College also won on the road vs. Providence 62-57.

Despite Xavier star Desmond Claude scoring a game-high 30 points, Georgia held on for a 78-76 win. The Bulldogs led by as many as 23 points in the second half before the Musketeers made it close down the stretch.

With Minnesota trailing Butler by one with less than five seconds remaining, Elijah Hawkins drilled a pair of free throws and helped his team get a stop on the other end to seal a 73-72 win. Iowa eliminated Kansas State 91-82 at home behind 30 points from Payton Sandfort and USF advanced with a 83-77 win over UCF.

Here is a look at the full bracket.

2024 NIT key dates

First Round: March 19-20

Second round: March 23-24

Quarterfinals: March 26-27

Semifinals: April 2 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

Championship: April 4 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

All times Eastern

2024 NIT First Round schedule

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team's home arena

Top left region

First round

No. 1 Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph's 72 (OT)

UNLV 84, No. 2 Princeton 77

Boston College 62, No. 3 Providence 57

North Texas 84, No. 4 LSU 77

Second round

Boston College vs. UNLV

North Texas vs. No. 1 Seton Hall

Bottom left region

First round

No. 1 Wake Forest 87, Appalachian State 76

No. 2 Ohio State 88, Cornell 83



No. 3 Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58

No. 4 Georgia 78, Xavier 76

Second round

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Wake Forest

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech

Upper right region

First round

No. 1 Indiana State 101, SMU 92

No. 2 Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72 (OT)

No. 3 Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62

Minnesota 73, No. 4 Butler 72

Second round

Minnesota vs. No. 1 Indiana State

No. 3 Bradley vs. No. 2 Cincinnati

Lower Right Bracket

VCU 70, No. 1 Villanova 61

No. 2 Utah 84, UC Irvine 75

No. 3 Iowa 91, Kansas State 82

USF 83, No. 4 UCF 77

Second round