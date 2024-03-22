A former conference rivalry that had gone mostly dormant will renew Saturday in the second round of the NIT, when No. 2 Cincinnati hosts No. 3 Bradley.

The two programs faced off every year from 1956-70 when they were each members of the Missouri Valley Conference.

Since the Bearcats departed after the 1969-70 season, the teams have met just four times, the last coming in 2008.

For Cincinnati (21-14), the season was seconds away from coming to an end in the first round against San Francisco at home Wednesday.

Leading by nine with just over two minutes left in regulation, the Bearcats saw their lead erased thanks to a late push by the Dons.

Down 72-70 with four seconds remaining in overtime, Cincinnati's Simas Lukosius knocked down a contested 3-pointer to keep the season alive.

"Another big-time shot from Simas," Cincinnati coach Wes Miller said after the 73-72 win. "Having somebody at the end of the game that wants the ball, wants the big moments, and has come through time and time again, I'm really proud of that."

The game-winning triple was Lukosius' eighth of the game, adding to his team-high 28 points. His 11.2 points per game rank second on the team only to Dan Skillings Jr. (12.7).

As for Bradley (23-11), its first-round matchup was less dramatic, as the Braves never trailed at home in their 74-62 home win over Loyola-Chicago.

Wednesday was a night to remember in Carver Arena for Bradley, as it saw the first postseason win for the program since the 2013 CIT. It was also a record-setting night for fifth-year senior Malevy Leons, who became the first player in Missouri Valley Conference history to record 50 blocks and 50 steals in back-to-back seasons.

"Just so cool," Leons said of the record. "I try my best on defense, try to impact the game as many ways as possible."

Leons tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks Wednesday, helping suffocate the Ramblers, who shot just 37.1 percent from the field and 24 percent on 3-pointers.

But for head coach Brian Wardle, the game was getting another chance to play in front of the always passionate Bradley fans.

"It was an NIT postseason game at home. I was excited for that," Wardle said. "We were excited for that, in front of our fans. I think that was the biggest juice we had. Playing in front of our fans, playing here in the postseason, that's a big moment for our guys, and that's what we're playing for."

The winner of Saturday's game will take on the winner of Sunday's Indiana State-Minnesota matchup.

