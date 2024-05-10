The North Carolina Tar Heels won the 2023-24 ACC regular-season title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but Hubert Davis and his squad will look for redemption next season after a Sweet 16 exit. The Tar Heels were bounced in the regional semifinals by the Alabama Crimson Tide and will now have to replace Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram, with Bacot exhausting his eligibility and Ingram declaring for the NBA Draft. Davis received positive news about the North Carolina basketball roster when it was announced that RJ Davis would return for a fifth season after leading the ACC in scoring last year (21.2 ppg).

Davis also made a big addition in the college basketball transfer portal, securing a commitment from Belmont transfer Cade Tyson after he earned All-MVC honors last season. Tyson now joins a North Carolina basketball recruiting class that includes five-star incoming freshmen Ian Jackson and Drake Powell.

North Carolina basketball roster departures

The Tar Heels lost a major part of their identity with Armando Bacot out of eligibility. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last season. He averaged a double-double in each of his final three seasons, including posting 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds the year North Carolina reached the national championship.

Bacot was a staple of the program, spending five years at North Carolina, which is a feat rarely accomplished in college basketball nowadays. Bacot was second in scoring and the team's leading rebounder. North Carolina also lost Cormac Ryan, who averaged 11.5 points including 2.1 made 3-pointers per game. Ryan is also out of eligibility after transferring to North Carolina for his final year. North Carolina will seek size and shooting in the transfer portal before pursuing their fourth straight 20-win season next year. Join Inside Carolina to see the latest on all of North Carolina's roster changes.

North Carolina basketball news, roster

North Carolina is a program known for reloading and they'll do so again in the Class of 2024 with additions like Jackson, Powell and Tyson. Jackson and Powell are five-star prospects ranked inside the top 11 of the 247Sports college basketball recruiting rankings. Tyson was a four-star prospect in the transfer portal after averaging 16.2 points per game and shooting 46.5% from the 3-point line for Belmont last season.

The Tar Heels had also hoped to add a starting center to replace Bacot in the transfer portal, but they missed out on premier big men like Jonas Aidoo and Cliff Omoruyi. Three-star prospect James Brown will add depth at the center position and Jalen Washington will likely factor into the rotation, but North Carolina would like to add experience. Join Inside Carolina to get the latest on all of North Carolina's roster additions.

