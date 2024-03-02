Halftime Report

North Florida fell flat on their face against the Eagles last Wednesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. North Florida has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hatters 42-29.

North Florida came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Stetson 19-11, North Florida 15-15

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Stetson Hatters and the North Florida Ospreys are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at UNF Arena. Stetson has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Jacksonville typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Stetson proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 86-73 win over the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.1% worse than the opposition, a fact North Florida found out the hard way on Wednesday. They were the victim of a painful 79-60 defeat at the hands of the Eagles. North Florida has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Hatters have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-11 record this season. As for the Ospreys, they dropped their record down to 15-15 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Friday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Stetson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Stetson barely slipped by the Ospreys when the teams last played back in January, winning 75-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stetson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

North Florida is a slight 2-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ospreys as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Florida has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stetson.