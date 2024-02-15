Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Charleston 18-7, Northeastern 10-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

Charleston has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthews Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Charleston's game was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Dragons by a score of 80-70. 80 seems to be a good number for Charleston as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, the Huskies beat the Hawks 77-65 on Saturday. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-7 record this season. As for the Huskies, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 10-15.

Looking forward, Charleston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2-1 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for Charleston against the Huskies in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 99-63 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Charleston since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Charleston is a 4-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northeastern and Charleston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.