Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: SE Louisiana 10-13, Northwestern State 6-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

SE Louisiana has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Northwestern State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. Northwestern State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on SE Louisiana, who comes in off a win.

On Monday, the Lions were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cardinals, taking the game 76-64.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 35-35 at halftime, Northwestern State was not quite the Colonels' equal in the second half on Monday. The Demons took a 73-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonels.

The Lions pushed their record up to 10-13 with that win, which was their third straight at home. As for the Demons, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season.

SE Louisiana was able to grind out a solid win over the Demons in their previous matchup back in January, winning 71-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for SE Louisiana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.