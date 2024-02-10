Who's Playing
SE Louisiana Lions @ Northwestern State Demons
Current Records: SE Louisiana 10-13, Northwestern State 6-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
SE Louisiana has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Northwestern State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. Northwestern State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on SE Louisiana, who comes in off a win.
On Monday, the Lions were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cardinals, taking the game 76-64.
Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 35-35 at halftime, Northwestern State was not quite the Colonels' equal in the second half on Monday. The Demons took a 73-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonels.
The Lions pushed their record up to 10-13 with that win, which was their third straight at home. As for the Demons, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season.
SE Louisiana was able to grind out a solid win over the Demons in their previous matchup back in January, winning 71-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for SE Louisiana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.
- Jan 22, 2024 - SE Louisiana 71 vs. Northwestern State 62
- Feb 16, 2023 - Northwestern State 81 vs. SE Louisiana 76
- Jan 19, 2023 - Northwestern State 91 vs. SE Louisiana 81
- Mar 05, 2022 - SE Louisiana 85 vs. Northwestern State 80
- Jan 15, 2022 - SE Louisiana 79 vs. Northwestern State 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - Northwestern State 79 vs. SE Louisiana 61
- Jan 23, 2021 - Northwestern State 73 vs. SE Louisiana 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - SE Louisiana 95 vs. Northwestern State 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - SE Louisiana 84 vs. Northwestern State 81
- Mar 02, 2019 - SE Louisiana 69 vs. Northwestern State 55