Who's Playing
Robert Morris @ Oakland
Current Records: Robert Morris 8-9; Oakland 6-11
What to Know
The Robert Morris Colonials lost both of their matches to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies last season on scores of 61-79 and 68-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Colonials and Oakland will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Athletics Center Orena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Robert Morris beat the IUPUI Jaguars 77-70 on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Golden Grizzlies came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wright State Raiders on Sunday, sneaking past 75-73.
The wins brought Robert Morris up to 8-9 and Oakland to 6-11. Robert Morris is 3-4 after wins this year, Oakland 3-2.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oakland have won five out of their last six games against Robert Morris.
- Feb 11, 2022 - Oakland 71 vs. Robert Morris 68
- Dec 30, 2021 - Oakland 79 vs. Robert Morris 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - Oakland 86 vs. Robert Morris 81
- Feb 12, 2021 - Robert Morris 88 vs. Oakland 82
- Dec 10, 2016 - Oakland 74 vs. Robert Morris 53
- Dec 05, 2015 - Oakland 92 vs. Robert Morris 74