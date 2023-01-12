Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Oakland

Current Records: Robert Morris 8-9; Oakland 6-11

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials lost both of their matches to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies last season on scores of 61-79 and 68-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Colonials and Oakland will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Athletics Center Orena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Robert Morris beat the IUPUI Jaguars 77-70 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Golden Grizzlies came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wright State Raiders on Sunday, sneaking past 75-73.

The wins brought Robert Morris up to 8-9 and Oakland to 6-11. Robert Morris is 3-4 after wins this year, Oakland 3-2.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan

Athletics Center Orena -- Oakland, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oakland have won five out of their last six games against Robert Morris.