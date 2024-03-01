Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Ohio State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Ohio State is up 39-37 over the Cornhuskers.

Ohio State came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Nebraska 20-8, Ohio State 16-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.05

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 29th at Value City Arena. Nebraska is coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

Last Sunday, the Cornhuskers strolled past the Golden Gophers with points to spare, taking the game 73-55.

Nebraska got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Juwan Gary out in front who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds. Gary continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Brice Williams, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Michigan State typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday Ohio State proved too difficult a challenge. Not to be outdone by the Spartans, they got past the Spartans on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Dale Bonner with but a second left in the second quarter. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 19:01 mark of the second half, when Ohio State was facing a 36-22 deficit.

Ohio State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Devin Royal, who scored 14 points along with two steals. Royal didn't help Ohio State's cause all that much against the Golden Gophers on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Felix Okpara, who scored ten points along with six rebounds and two blocks.

The Cornhuskers pushed their record up to 20-8 with that victory, which was their 11th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.3 points per game. As for the Buckeyes, their win ended a 17-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 16-12.

Nebraska will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the three-point underdog. Those brave souls putting their money on Ohio State against the spread have faith in an upset since their 11-17 ATS record can't hold a candle to Nebraska's 18-10.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Ohio State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Be careful betting Nebraska against the spread as while they're 18-10 ATS overall, they're only 3-6 when playing on the road.

Odds

Ohio State is a 3-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Ohio State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.