Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 2-5, Ole Miss 7-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will head out on the road to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mt St Mary's is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Mt St Mary's proved on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Saints 80-48 at home.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They had just enough and edged the Tigers out 80-77. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Ole Miss relied on the efforts of Matthew Murrell, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 5 assists, and Jaylen Murray, who scored 22 points along with 9 assists. Murray continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Jaspers' victory bumped their season record to 4-3 while the Mountaineers' loss dropped theirs to 1-5.

Mt St Mary's is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Mt St Mary's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Ole Miss is a big 15-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

