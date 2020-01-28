Ole Miss vs. Auburn: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn basketball game
Who's Playing
Auburn @ Ole Miss
Current Records: Auburn 17-2; Ole Miss 10-9
What to Know
The #17 Auburn Tigers are 2-6 against the Ole Miss Rebels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit tonight. Auburn and Ole Miss will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. These two teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
The Tigers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, sneaking past 80-76. Auburn got double-digit scores from four players: forward Isaac Okoro (19), guard Samir Doughty (18), forward Danjel Purifoy (11), and guard J'Von McCormick (11).
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Ole Miss has finally found some success away from home. They took their game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday 70-60. Guard Breein Tyree and forward KJ Buffen were among the main playmakers for Ole Miss as the former had 20 points and the latter had 14 points.
The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 17-2 and the Rebels to 10-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tigers and the Rebels clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.97
Odds
The Tigers are a 5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Ole Miss have won six out of their last eight games against Auburn.
- Feb 13, 2019 - Ole Miss 60 vs. Auburn 55
- Jan 09, 2019 - Ole Miss 82 vs. Auburn 67
- Jan 30, 2018 - Auburn 79 vs. Ole Miss 70
- Jan 09, 2018 - Auburn 85 vs. Ole Miss 70
- Feb 11, 2017 - Ole Miss 90 vs. Auburn 84
- Jan 07, 2017 - Ole Miss 88 vs. Auburn 85
- Feb 20, 2016 - Ole Miss 69 vs. Auburn 59
- Jan 27, 2016 - Ole Miss 80 vs. Auburn 63
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tennessee vs Texas A&M odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game 10,000...
-
AP voter keeps Memphis at No. 18
The way one AP voter treated Memphis and Texas Tech is wildly inconsistent
-
UConn honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant
'Gigi' hoped to one day play for UConn, and the program honored her memory along with her father
-
Butler gets new adorable mascot
The pup looks ready to take over the mascot role
-
Undefeated watch: SDSU goes for 21-0
Nearly three decades of data suggests big things could happen to the Aztecs in March
-
Michigan's Simpson suspended for a game
Simpson leads the Big Ten in assists this season and has played a team-high 33.7 minutes per...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home