Ole Miss vs. Auburn: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Auburn @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Auburn 17-2; Ole Miss 10-9

What to Know

The #17 Auburn Tigers are 2-6 against the Ole Miss Rebels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit tonight. Auburn and Ole Miss will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. These two teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

The Tigers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, sneaking past 80-76. Auburn got double-digit scores from four players: forward Isaac Okoro (19), guard Samir Doughty (18), forward Danjel Purifoy (11), and guard J'Von McCormick (11).

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Ole Miss has finally found some success away from home. They took their game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday 70-60. Guard Breein Tyree and forward KJ Buffen were among the main playmakers for Ole Miss as the former had 20 points and the latter had 14 points.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 17-2 and the Rebels to 10-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tigers and the Rebels clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.97

Odds

The Tigers are a 5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ole Miss have won six out of their last eight games against Auburn.