Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Ole Miss

Current Records: UT Martin 2-2; Ole Miss 3-0

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

UT Martin was completely in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Harris-Stowe Hornets 96-53 at home.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss strolled past the Chattanooga Mocs with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 70-58. Among those leading the charge for the Rebels was guard Matthew Murrell, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and five boards.

The Skyhawks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 21.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

UT Martin is now 2-2 while Ole Miss sits at 3-0. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UT Martin enters the matchup with 11.3 steals per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Rebels have allowed their opponents an average of 8.7 steals per game, the 40th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rebels are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Skyhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ole Miss have won both of the games they've played against UT Martin in the last eight years.