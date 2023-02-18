Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: North Dakota State 12-15; Oral Roberts 24-4

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the North Dakota State Bison will face off in a Summit clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Mabee Center. Oral Roberts is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.

The Golden Eagles came out on top in a nail-biter against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday, sneaking past 73-70. The overall outcome was to be expected, but North Dakota made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, North Dakota State didn't have too much trouble with the UMKC Roos on the road on Thursday as they won 69-58.

Oral Roberts is now 24-4 while North Dakota State sits at 12-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Eagles enter the contest with only 9.8 turnovers per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Bison are 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Oral Roberts.