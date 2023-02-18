Who's Playing
North Dakota State @ Oral Roberts
Current Records: North Dakota State 12-15; Oral Roberts 24-4
What to Know
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the North Dakota State Bison will face off in a Summit clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Mabee Center. Oral Roberts is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.
The Golden Eagles came out on top in a nail-biter against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday, sneaking past 73-70. The overall outcome was to be expected, but North Dakota made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, North Dakota State didn't have too much trouble with the UMKC Roos on the road on Thursday as they won 69-58.
Oral Roberts is now 24-4 while North Dakota State sits at 12-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Eagles enter the contest with only 9.8 turnovers per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Bison are 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
Series History
North Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Oral Roberts.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Oral Roberts 92 vs. North Dakota State 69
- Mar 07, 2022 - North Dakota State 92 vs. Oral Roberts 72
- Feb 17, 2022 - North Dakota State 77 vs. Oral Roberts 59
- Jan 22, 2022 - North Dakota State 72 vs. Oral Roberts 71
- Mar 09, 2021 - Oral Roberts 75 vs. North Dakota State 72
- Feb 06, 2021 - Oral Roberts 80 vs. North Dakota State 74
- Feb 05, 2021 - North Dakota State 61 vs. Oral Roberts 54
- Mar 09, 2020 - North Dakota State 75 vs. Oral Roberts 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - North Dakota State 83 vs. Oral Roberts 76
- Jan 09, 2020 - Oral Roberts 79 vs. North Dakota State 73
- Mar 10, 2019 - North Dakota State 86 vs. Oral Roberts 73
- Feb 14, 2019 - North Dakota State 85 vs. Oral Roberts 73
- Jan 26, 2019 - North Dakota State 67 vs. Oral Roberts 57
- Feb 08, 2018 - Oral Roberts 67 vs. North Dakota State 66
- Jan 13, 2018 - North Dakota State 82 vs. Oral Roberts 64
- Feb 22, 2017 - North Dakota State 82 vs. Oral Roberts 80
- Jan 25, 2017 - North Dakota State 81 vs. Oral Roberts 71
- Feb 04, 2016 - North Dakota State 67 vs. Oral Roberts 63
- Jan 09, 2016 - Oral Roberts 66 vs. North Dakota State 65