Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Oregon and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 36-31 lead against Cal Baptist.

If Oregon keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-2 in no time. On the other hand, Cal Baptist will have to make due with a 6-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Cal Baptist 6-2, Oregon 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks will be playing at home against the Cal Baptist Lancers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Oregon's and UTEP's contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but Oregon turned on the heat in the second half with 43 points. The Ducks blew past the Miners 71-49. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.5% better than the opposition, as Oregon's was.

Oregon's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jermaine Couisnard, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds and five steals, and Kwame Evans Jr., who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and five steals. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for Evans Jr.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Cal Baptist's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Trailblazers by a score of 72-69. Cal Baptist didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Ducks' win bumped their record up to 6-2. As for the Lancers, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oregon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal Baptist struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Oregon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Odds

Oregon is a big 12-point favorite against Cal Baptist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

