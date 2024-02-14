Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Michigan State 15-9, Penn State 12-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

$3.61

What to Know

Michigan State is 8-2 against the Nittany Lions since March of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center. Despite being away, Michigan State is looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

After a disappointing 56 points in their last matchup, Michigan State made sure to put some points up on the board against the Fighting Illini on Saturday. The Spartans came out on top against the Fighting Illini by a score of 88-80. With that win, Michigan State brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Michigan State to victory, but perhaps none more so than A.J. Hoggard, who scored 23 points along with five assists and two steals. It was the first time this season that Hoggard scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Malik Hall, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Penn State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 68-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Penn State found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 13 to 3 on offense.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nick Kern Jr., who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ace Baldwin Jr., who scored 17 points along with eight assists and five rebounds.

Penn State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Spartans pushed their record up to 15-9 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.0 points per game. As for the Nittany Lions, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Michigan State and the Nittany Lions are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Michigan State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Michigan State against the Nittany Lions in their previous meeting back in January as the team secured a 92-61 win. With Michigan State ahead 51-26 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Michigan State is a 3.5-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Penn State.