Penn State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Penn State

Current Records: Wisconsin 9-6; Penn State 12-3

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will head out on the road to face off against the #20 Penn State Nittany Lions at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Wisconsin entered their matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Badgers needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 71-70 to Illinois. The Badgers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of G Kobe King, who had 21 points, and F Micah Potter, who had 13 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. Potter had trouble finding his footing against the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Potter's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Penn State received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 72-61 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. One thing holding Penn State back was the mediocre play of G Izaiah Brockington, who did not have his best game; he played for 30 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Wisconsin isn't expected to pull this one out (Penn State is favored by 3.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Badgers are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Badgers are now 9-6 while the Nittany Lions sit at 12-3. The Badgers are 3-2 after losses this season, the Nittany Lions 2-0.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a 3.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 135

Series History

Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Penn State in the last six years.