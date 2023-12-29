Who's Playing

Westcliff Warriors @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: Westcliff 0-1, Pepperdine 6-8

What to Know

The Westcliff Warriors will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Pepperdine Waves at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Firestone Fieldhouse. Westcliff might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers back in November.

Westcliff's recent rough patch got a bit rougher after their third straight loss dating back to last season. There's no need to mince words: the Warriors lost to the Lions, and the Warriors lost bad. The score wound up at 109-68. Westcliff found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Waves were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tribe last Thursday, taking the game 71-59. The victory was just what Pepperdine needed coming off of a 85-63 loss in their prior match.

Pepperdine can attribute much of their success to Michael Ajayi, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Boubacar Coulibaly, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Coulibaly pulled down ten or more rebounds.

The Warriors bumped their record down to 0-1 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road dating back to last season. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.3 points per game. As for the Waves, their victory bumped their record up to 6-8.