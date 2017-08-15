Podcast: Does Marvin Bagley’s commitment make Duke the clear national title favorite?

So how big is Marvin Bagley's commitment to Duke?

Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this Eye on College Basketball podcast. And one thing we both make clear is this: Folks should slow down on the "Bagley will play for Duke this season" tweets. He probably will, I assume. But it's remains reliant on the NCAA, in simple terms, accepting his transcript and certifying his amateur status. Put another way, it's a process. And it's possible Bagley's status will still be unclear when the Blue Devils open the season Nov. 10 vs. Elon.

As always, we'll see.

So we discussed that in the opening minutes -- and then we talked about Bagley's potential impact at Duke. Will he be a great player or merely a great prospect? Are we talking about a first-team All-American? And, finally, we tackled the biggest question, which is this: Is Duke really the favorite to win the 2018 title?

I think so.

Norlander is less confident.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney

