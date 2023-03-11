Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Princeton

Regular Season Records: Pennsylvania 17-12; Princeton 19-8

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers and the Pennsylvania Quakers are set to clash at 1:30 p.m. ET March 11 at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium in the first round of the Ivy League Conference Tourney. The Tigers will be strutting in after a win while UPenn will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UPenn is out to make up for these teams' contest on Saturday. Princeton came out on top against UPenn by a score of 77-69.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Princeton is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers are stumbling into the matchup with the 19th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. The Quakers have had an even harder time: they are eighth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Quakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Princeton have won all of the games they've played against Pennsylvania in the last three years.