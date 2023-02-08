Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Providence

Current Records: Georgetown 6-18; Providence 17-6

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas lost both of their matches to the #20 Providence Friars last season on scores of 75-83 and 52-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Georgetown and the Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Georgetown was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 68-62 to the Connecticut Huskies. Guard Brandon Murray (21 points) was the top scorer for the Hoyas.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Providence as they fell 85-83 to the Xavier Musketeers last week. Providence's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Ed Croswell, who had 21 points in addition to nine boards.

Georgetown have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put Georgetown at 6-18 and the Friars at 17-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hoyas are third worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.2 on average. Providence's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 78.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Friars are a big 13-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Friars slightly, as the game opened with the Friars as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Providence have won ten out of their last 13 games against Georgetown.