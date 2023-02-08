Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Providence
Current Records: Georgetown 6-18; Providence 17-6
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas lost both of their matches to the #20 Providence Friars last season on scores of 75-83 and 52-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Georgetown and the Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Georgetown was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 68-62 to the Connecticut Huskies. Guard Brandon Murray (21 points) was the top scorer for the Hoyas.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Providence as they fell 85-83 to the Xavier Musketeers last week. Providence's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Ed Croswell, who had 21 points in addition to nine boards.
Georgetown have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
The losses put Georgetown at 6-18 and the Friars at 17-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hoyas are third worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.2 on average. Providence's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 78.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Friars are a big 13-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Friars slightly, as the game opened with the Friars as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Providence have won ten out of their last 13 games against Georgetown.
- Feb 06, 2022 - Providence 71 vs. Georgetown 52
- Jan 20, 2022 - Providence 83 vs. Georgetown 75
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgetown 73 vs. Providence 72
- Feb 19, 2020 - Providence 73 vs. Georgetown 63
- Dec 31, 2019 - Providence 76 vs. Georgetown 60
- Feb 06, 2019 - Georgetown 76 vs. Providence 67
- Jan 12, 2019 - Georgetown 96 vs. Providence 90
- Feb 24, 2018 - Providence 74 vs. Georgetown 69
- Feb 06, 2018 - Providence 73 vs. Georgetown 69
- Jan 16, 2017 - Providence 74 vs. Georgetown 56
- Jan 04, 2017 - Providence 76 vs. Georgetown 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Providence 75 vs. Georgetown 72
- Jan 30, 2016 - Providence 73 vs. Georgetown 69