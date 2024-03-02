Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Saint Louis 10-18, Rhode Island 11-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Saint Louis has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Saint Louis lost a heartbreaker to the Spiders when they met back in February of 2022, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. The Billikens took a hard 80-64 fall against the Spiders. Saint Louis has not had much luck with the Spiders recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Bradley Ezewiro put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Gibson Jimerson, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight defeat. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 88-67 to the Rams. Rhode Island was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-21.

The Billikens have been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-18 record this season. As for the Rams, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-17.

Saint Louis beat the Rams 76-71 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Louis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Rhode Island.