Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Rice Owls

Current Records: FAU 15-4, Rice 7-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Rice will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Rice Owls and the FAU Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Tudor Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Rice's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They skirted past the Owls 69-66.

Rice's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Mekhi Mason, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds. Max Fiedler was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with nine rebounds and eight assists.

Meanwhile, FAU scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They came out on top against the Roadrunners by a score of 112-103. The win was nothing new for FAU as they're now sitting on four straight.

FAU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Johnell Davis out in front who scored 34 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Alijah Martin, who scored 26 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

The Owls' victory bumped their record up to 7-11. As for the Owls, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rice have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rice was dealt a punishing 103-74 loss at the hands of FAU when the teams last played back in March of 2023. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Rice was down 57-28.

Odds

FAU is a big 12-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

FAU has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Rice.