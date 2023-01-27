Who's Playing

Detroit @ Robert Morris

Current Records: Detroit 8-13; Robert Morris 9-12

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Robert Morris and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at UPMC Events Center. The Colonials will be strutting in after a win while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss.

Robert Morris took their matchup on the road on Saturday with ease, bagging a 72-38 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Monday, falling 76-67.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Robert Morris is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Robert Morris, who are 10-9 against the spread.

The Colonials ended up a good deal behind the Titans when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 87-75. Maybe Robert Morris will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonials are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Detroit have won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last nine years.