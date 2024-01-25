Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Montana State 9-10, Sacramento State 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Sacramento State has been on the road for two straight, but on Thursday they'll finally head home. The Sacramento State Hornets and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at The Nest. Sacramento State is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Saturday, the Hornets couldn't handle the Lumberjacks and fell 70-61.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.7% better than the opposition, a fact Montana State proved on Monday. They came out on top against the Bengals by a score of 77-70.

The Hornets bumped their record down to 6-13 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.0 points per game. As for the Bobcats, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-10 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Montana State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.3 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizeable advantage in that area, Montana State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Sacramento State came up short against Montana State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 60-56. Will Sacramento State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Sacramento State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Montana State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.