Who's Playing

VCU @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: VCU 20-7; Saint Joseph's 13-14

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks haven't won a game against the VCU Rams since Jan. 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Saint Joseph's and VCU will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. VCU should still be riding high after a win, while the Hawks will be looking to get back in the win column.

Saint Joseph's was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 76-75 to the Davidson Wildcats. Saint Joseph's' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Ejike Obinna, who had 15 points along with nine rebounds, and guard Cameron Brown, who had 17 points in addition to nine boards. Brown's performance made up for a slower contest against the Duquesne Dukes last week.

Meanwhile, VCU strolled past the Fordham Rams with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 80-61. Four players on VCU scored in the double digits: guard Nick Kern (17), guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (13), forward Jalen DeLoach (11), and forward Jamir Watkins (10).

Saint Joseph's is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Dec. 3 easily too and instead slipped up with a 97-80. In other words, don't count VCU out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.01

Odds

The Rams are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

VCU have won six out of their last eight games against Saint Joseph's.