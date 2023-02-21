Who's Playing
VCU @ Saint Joseph's
Current Records: VCU 20-7; Saint Joseph's 13-14
What to Know
The Saint Joseph's Hawks haven't won a game against the VCU Rams since Jan. 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Saint Joseph's and VCU will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. VCU should still be riding high after a win, while the Hawks will be looking to get back in the win column.
Saint Joseph's was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 76-75 to the Davidson Wildcats. Saint Joseph's' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Ejike Obinna, who had 15 points along with nine rebounds, and guard Cameron Brown, who had 17 points in addition to nine boards. Brown's performance made up for a slower contest against the Duquesne Dukes last week.
Meanwhile, VCU strolled past the Fordham Rams with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 80-61. Four players on VCU scored in the double digits: guard Nick Kern (17), guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (13), forward Jalen DeLoach (11), and forward Jamir Watkins (10).
Saint Joseph's is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Dec. 3 easily too and instead slipped up with a 97-80. In other words, don't count VCU out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.01
Odds
The Rams are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
VCU have won six out of their last eight games against Saint Joseph's.
- Jan 22, 2022 - VCU 70 vs. Saint Joseph's 54
- Dec 30, 2020 - VCU 80 vs. Saint Joseph's 64
- Jan 21, 2020 - VCU 73 vs. Saint Joseph's 60
- Mar 08, 2019 - VCU 75 vs. Saint Joseph's 63
- Jan 03, 2018 - Saint Joseph's 87 vs. VCU 81
- Feb 14, 2017 - VCU 91 vs. Saint Joseph's 81
- Mar 13, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 87 vs. VCU 74
- Jan 05, 2016 - VCU 85 vs. Saint Joseph's 82