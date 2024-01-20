Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: Mercer 8-10, Samford 16-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Mercer has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Mercer Bears and the Samford Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Hanna Center.

On Wednesday, the Bears came up short against the Mocs and fell 74-60. Mercer has not had much luck with Chattanooga recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Even though they lost, Mercer were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Chattanooga only pulled down nine offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Samford had already won 15 in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22.6 points), and they went ahead and made it 16 on Tuesday. They snuck past the Catamounts with a 75-71 victory.

Samford relied on the efforts of Rylan Jones, who scored 18 points along with six assists, and Achor Achor, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 35 points and ten rebounds. That's the first time this season that Achor scored 30 or more points.

The Bears have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 16-2.

Mercer and Samford were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but Mercer came up empty-handed after a 70-69 loss. Can Mercer avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Mercer has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Samford.