Who's Playing
Mercer Bears @ Samford Bulldogs
Current Records: Mercer 8-10, Samford 16-2
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Mercer has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Mercer Bears and the Samford Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Hanna Center.
On Wednesday, the Bears came up short against the Mocs and fell 74-60. Mercer has not had much luck with Chattanooga recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.
Even though they lost, Mercer were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Chattanooga only pulled down nine offensive rebounds.
Meanwhile, Samford had already won 15 in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22.6 points), and they went ahead and made it 16 on Tuesday. They snuck past the Catamounts with a 75-71 victory.
Samford relied on the efforts of Rylan Jones, who scored 18 points along with six assists, and Achor Achor, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 35 points and ten rebounds. That's the first time this season that Achor scored 30 or more points.
The Bears have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 16-2.
Mercer and Samford were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but Mercer came up empty-handed after a 70-69 loss. Can Mercer avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Mercer has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Samford.
- Feb 08, 2023 - Samford 70 vs. Mercer 69
- Dec 28, 2022 - Samford 78 vs. Mercer 69
- Jan 26, 2022 - Samford 75 vs. Mercer 61
- Jan 05, 2022 - Mercer 83 vs. Samford 80
- Mar 05, 2021 - Mercer 87 vs. Samford 59
- Feb 10, 2021 - Mercer 77 vs. Samford 70
- Feb 08, 2021 - Mercer 89 vs. Samford 82
- Feb 19, 2020 - Mercer 106 vs. Samford 66
- Jan 18, 2020 - Mercer 90 vs. Samford 75
- Feb 21, 2019 - Mercer 65 vs. Samford 62