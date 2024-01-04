Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between San Diego State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Fresno State 39-26.

San Diego State entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Fresno State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Fresno State 7-6, San Diego State 11-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.79

What to Know

Fresno State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Diego State Aztecs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

San Diego typically has all the answers at home, but on Friday Fresno State proved too difficult a challenge. They secured a 71-67 W over the Toreros. The victory was just what Fresno State needed coming off of a 77-57 loss in their prior matchup.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Fresno State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jalen Weaver, who scored ten points.

Meanwhile, San Diego State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Friday. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 84-74.

Among those leading the charge was Reese Waters, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds. Jaedon LeDee was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs now have a winning record of 7-6. As for the Aztecs, their win bumped their record up to 11-2.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for San Diego State, as the team is favored by a full 15.5 points. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 4-7 ATS record.

Fresno State couldn't quite finish off San Diego State when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 45-43. Can Fresno State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aztecs slightly, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.