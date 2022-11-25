Who's Playing

North Texas @ San Jose State

Current Records: North Texas 3-1; San Jose State 4-1

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans will take on the North Texas Mean Green at 5:30 p.m. ET Friday at Baha Mar Convention Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Spartans and the Northern Colorado Bears on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as SJSU wrapped it up with an 80-69 win on the road. Guard Omari Moore was the offensive standout of the game for SJSU, picking up 20 points in addition to seven rebounds.

As for North Texas, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They were the clear victors by a 76-46 margin over the Paul Quinn Tigers.

SJSU is expected to lose this next one by 9. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought SJSU up to 4-1 and the Mean Green to 3-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Spartans have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.10%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. Less enviably, North Texas has only been able to knock down 35.70% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mean Green are a big 9-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.