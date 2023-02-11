Who's Playing
Loyola Marymount @ Santa Clara
Current Records: Loyola Marymount 17-9; Santa Clara 18-8
What to Know
The Loyola Marymount Lions lost both of their matches to the Santa Clara Broncos last season on scores of 60-79 and 80-84, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Lions and Santa Clara will face off in a West Coast battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Leavey Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Things were close when Loyola Marymount and the Saint Mary's Gaels clashed on Thursday, but Loyola Marymount ultimately edged out the opposition 78-74. It was another big night for Loyola Marymount's guard Cam Shelton, who had 31 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Santa Clara beat the San Diego Toreros 80-75 on Thursday. The Broncos got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Keshawn Justice out in front shooting 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 18 points and five rebounds.
The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Loyola Marymount's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Loyola Marymount is now 17-9 while Santa Clara sits at 18-8. Loyola Marymount is 9-7 after wins this year, Santa Clara 11-6.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.50
Odds
The Broncos are a 5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Loyola Marymount have won seven out of their last 13 games against Santa Clara.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Santa Clara 84 vs. Loyola Marymount 80
- Feb 03, 2022 - Santa Clara 79 vs. Loyola Marymount 60
- Feb 16, 2021 - Loyola Marymount 76 vs. Santa Clara 73
- Jan 23, 2021 - Santa Clara 72 vs. Loyola Marymount 69
- Feb 15, 2020 - Loyola Marymount 65 vs. Santa Clara 59
- Feb 28, 2019 - Loyola Marymount 72 vs. Santa Clara 70
- Jan 26, 2019 - Loyola Marymount 69 vs. Santa Clara 61
- Feb 22, 2018 - Loyola Marymount 65 vs. Santa Clara 64
- Jan 04, 2018 - Santa Clara 65 vs. Loyola Marymount 49
- Jan 21, 2017 - Santa Clara 64 vs. Loyola Marymount 63
- Jan 07, 2017 - Loyola Marymount 66 vs. Santa Clara 56
- Feb 18, 2016 - Santa Clara 76 vs. Loyola Marymount 72
- Jan 16, 2016 - Loyola Marymount 76 vs. Santa Clara 66