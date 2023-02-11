Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ Santa Clara

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 17-9; Santa Clara 18-8

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions lost both of their matches to the Santa Clara Broncos last season on scores of 60-79 and 80-84, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Lions and Santa Clara will face off in a West Coast battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Leavey Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Things were close when Loyola Marymount and the Saint Mary's Gaels clashed on Thursday, but Loyola Marymount ultimately edged out the opposition 78-74. It was another big night for Loyola Marymount's guard Cam Shelton, who had 31 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Santa Clara beat the San Diego Toreros 80-75 on Thursday. The Broncos got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Keshawn Justice out in front shooting 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 18 points and five rebounds.

The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Loyola Marymount's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Loyola Marymount is now 17-9 while Santa Clara sits at 18-8. Loyola Marymount is 9-7 after wins this year, Santa Clara 11-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.50

Odds

The Broncos are a 5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Loyola Marymount have won seven out of their last 13 games against Santa Clara.