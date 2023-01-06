Who's Playing
St. Peter's @ Siena
Current Records: St. Peter's 7-7; Siena 9-5
What to Know
The St. Peter's Peacocks lost both of their matches to the Siena Saints last season on scores of 58-60 and 70-84, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Peacocks and Siena will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at MVP Arena. Siena will be strutting in after a win while St. Peter's will be stumbling in from a defeat.
On Sunday, St. Peter's lost to the Iona Gaels on the road by a decisive 73-55 margin.
Meanwhile, Siena was able to grind out a solid victory over the Fairfield Stags on Sunday, winning 70-61.
St. Peter's is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.
The Peacocks are now 7-7 while the Saints sit at 9-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. Peter's has only been able to knock down 38.80% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Siena has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Saints are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Siena have won eight out of their last 14 games against St. Peter's.
- Feb 20, 2022 - Siena 84 vs. St. Peter's 70
- Dec 05, 2021 - Siena 60 vs. St. Peter's 58
- Jan 23, 2021 - Siena 47 vs. St. Peter's 40
- Jan 22, 2021 - St. Peter's 68 vs. Siena 62
- Feb 02, 2020 - St. Peter's 85 vs. Siena 80
- Jan 09, 2020 - Siena 61 vs. St. Peter's 58
- Feb 19, 2019 - Siena 72 vs. St. Peter's 62
- Jan 03, 2019 - St. Peter's 65 vs. Siena 60
- Feb 25, 2018 - St. Peter's 65 vs. Siena 48
- Jan 29, 2018 - Siena 59 vs. St. Peter's 57
- Jan 19, 2017 - St. Peter's 77 vs. Siena 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Siena 56 vs. St. Peter's 54
- Feb 05, 2016 - Siena 69 vs. St. Peter's 52
- Dec 06, 2015 - St. Peter's 72 vs. Siena 68