Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Siena

Current Records: St. Peter's 7-7; Siena 9-5

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks lost both of their matches to the Siena Saints last season on scores of 58-60 and 70-84, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Peacocks and Siena will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at MVP Arena. Siena will be strutting in after a win while St. Peter's will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Sunday, St. Peter's lost to the Iona Gaels on the road by a decisive 73-55 margin.

Meanwhile, Siena was able to grind out a solid victory over the Fairfield Stags on Sunday, winning 70-61.

St. Peter's is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.

The Peacocks are now 7-7 while the Saints sit at 9-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. Peter's has only been able to knock down 38.80% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Siena has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Siena have won eight out of their last 14 games against St. Peter's.