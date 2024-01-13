Halftime Report

SIUE is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 28-19 lead against Morehead State.

SIUE came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Morehead State 13-4, SIUE 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Morehead State Eagles and the SIUE Cougars are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at First Community Arena. Morehead State is coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

Morehead State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 19 points or more this season. They blew past the Panthers, posting a 78-52 win on the road. 78 seems to be a good number for Morehead State as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, the Cougars had just enough and edged the Screaming Eagles out 67-64 on Thursday.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for the Cougars, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

As for their game on Saturday, Morehead State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Morehead State beat SIUE 55-50 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Morehead State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Morehead State is a 5-point favorite against SIUE, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.