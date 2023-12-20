2nd Quarter Report

SMU came into this game averaging 75.08 points per game and they are putting up big numbers yet again. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Houston Chr. 89-53. SMU's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from on Saturday with time still left to play.

SMU has been relying on Samuell Williamson, who has posted 18 points along with eight rebounds, and Keon Ambrose-Hylton, who has posted 12 points along with three blocks. Williamson isn't messing around today, as those 18 points are already a season-high.

SMU already has four blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Houston Chr. Huskies @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Houston Chr. 2-7, SMU 7-4

Houston Chr. has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the SMU Mustangs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moody Coliseum. Houston Chr. is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Houston Chr. scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Tigers 107-72 at home. The win was just what Houston Chr. needed coming off of a 77-50 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.3% better than the opposition, a fact SMU proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 68-57 victory over the Seminoles.

SMU can attribute much of their success to Chuck Harris, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds. Harris continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Tyreek Smith, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

The Huskies' win bumped their record up to 2-7. As for the Mustangs, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston Chr. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Houston Chr. was pulverized by SMU 102-75 when the teams last played back in December of 2020. Can Houston Chr. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

SMU is a big 27-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 26-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

SMU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.