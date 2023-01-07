Who's Playing

Tennessee @ South Carolina

Current Records: Tennessee 12-2; South Carolina 7-7

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #8 Tennessee Volunteers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2020. USC and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

USC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 84-79 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. A silver lining for USC was the play of guard Chico Carter Jr., who had 24 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tennessee couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 87-53 stomp they dished out against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home on Tuesday. Tennessee got double-digit scores from five players: guard Santiago Vescovi (14), guard Zakai Zeigler (11), forward Julian Phillips (11), forward Uros Plavsic (10), and forward Olivier Nkamhoua (10).

The Gamecocks are now 7-7 while the Volunteers sit at 12-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC has only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Tennessee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 33.70%, which places them second in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won nine out of their last 13 games against South Carolina.