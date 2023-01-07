Who's Playing
Tennessee @ South Carolina
Current Records: Tennessee 12-2; South Carolina 7-7
What to Know
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #8 Tennessee Volunteers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2020. USC and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
USC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 84-79 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. A silver lining for USC was the play of guard Chico Carter Jr., who had 24 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Tennessee couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 87-53 stomp they dished out against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home on Tuesday. Tennessee got double-digit scores from five players: guard Santiago Vescovi (14), guard Zakai Zeigler (11), forward Julian Phillips (11), forward Uros Plavsic (10), and forward Olivier Nkamhoua (10).
The Gamecocks are now 7-7 while the Volunteers sit at 12-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC has only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Tennessee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 33.70%, which places them second in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tennessee have won nine out of their last 13 games against South Carolina.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Tennessee 81 vs. South Carolina 57
- Jan 11, 2022 - Tennessee 66 vs. South Carolina 46
- Feb 17, 2021 - Tennessee 93 vs. South Carolina 73
- Feb 15, 2020 - South Carolina 63 vs. Tennessee 61
- Jan 11, 2020 - Tennessee 56 vs. South Carolina 55
- Feb 13, 2019 - Tennessee 85 vs. South Carolina 73
- Jan 29, 2019 - Tennessee 92 vs. South Carolina 70
- Feb 13, 2018 - Tennessee 70 vs. South Carolina 67
- Jan 20, 2018 - Tennessee 70 vs. South Carolina 63
- Feb 25, 2017 - South Carolina 82 vs. Tennessee 55
- Jan 11, 2017 - South Carolina 70 vs. Tennessee 60
- Feb 24, 2016 - South Carolina 84 vs. Tennessee 58
- Jan 23, 2016 - Tennessee 78 vs. South Carolina 69