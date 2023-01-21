Who's Playing
UCF @ South Florida
Current Records: UCF 13-5; South Florida 8-11
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls are 3-12 against the UCF Knights since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. South Florida and UCF will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET at Yuengling Center. The Bulls are out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.
On Wednesday, South Florida lost to the Cincinnati Bearcats at home by a decisive 85-69 margin. Guard Selton Miguel (15 points) was the top scorer for South Florida.
Meanwhile, UCF came up short against the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, falling 77-69. The Knights' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Taylor Hendricks, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks, and guard Tyem Freeman, who had 22 points in addition to seven boards.
The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.40
Odds
The Knights are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UCF have won 12 out of their last 15 games against South Florida.
- Mar 10, 2022 - UCF 60 vs. South Florida 58
- Feb 03, 2022 - UCF 68 vs. South Florida 49
- Jan 15, 2022 - South Florida 75 vs. UCF 51
- Feb 17, 2021 - UCF 81 vs. South Florida 65
- Jan 02, 2021 - South Florida 68 vs. UCF 61
- Feb 01, 2020 - South Florida 64 vs. UCF 48
- Jan 18, 2020 - UCF 55 vs. South Florida 54
- Feb 27, 2019 - UCF 75 vs. South Florida 63
- Feb 13, 2019 - UCF 78 vs. South Florida 65
- Feb 14, 2018 - UCF 72 vs. South Florida 57
- Jan 20, 2018 - UCF 71 vs. South Florida 69
- Mar 02, 2017 - UCF 59 vs. South Florida 56
- Jan 17, 2017 - UCF 86 vs. South Florida 64
- Jan 20, 2016 - UCF 64 vs. South Florida 54
- Jan 06, 2016 - UCF 75 vs. South Florida 64