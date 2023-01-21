Who's Playing

UCF @ South Florida

Current Records: UCF 13-5; South Florida 8-11

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls are 3-12 against the UCF Knights since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. South Florida and UCF will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET at Yuengling Center. The Bulls are out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.

On Wednesday, South Florida lost to the Cincinnati Bearcats at home by a decisive 85-69 margin. Guard Selton Miguel (15 points) was the top scorer for South Florida.

Meanwhile, UCF came up short against the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, falling 77-69. The Knights' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Taylor Hendricks, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks, and guard Tyem Freeman, who had 22 points in addition to seven boards.

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.40

Odds

The Knights are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCF have won 12 out of their last 15 games against South Florida.