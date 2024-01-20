Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Troy 11-7, Southern Miss 10-8

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Troy Trojans are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on January 20th at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Last Wednesday, it was close, but the Golden Eagles sidestepped the Red Wolves for a 69-66 win. The victory was just what Southern Miss needed coming off of a 82-56 loss in their prior game.

Meanwhile, Troy unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of the Jaguars by a score of 74-71. Troy didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Golden Eagles have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-8 record this season. As for the Trojans, their loss dropped their record down to 11-7.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Southern Miss was dealt a punishing 82-56 defeat at the hands of Troy when the teams last played on Saturday. Will Southern Miss have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Southern Miss has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Troy.