Who's Playing

George Washington @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: George Washington 12-14; St. Bonaventure 13-14

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials haven't won a matchup against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies since Feb. 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. George Washington and St. Bonaventure will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Colonials received a tough blow this past Wednesday as they fell 66-53 to the George Mason Patriots. Guard Brendan Adams had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 39 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, St. Bonaventure lost to the Fordham Rams on the road by a decisive 78-63 margin. St. Bonaventure's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Kyrell Luc, who had 13 points and eight assists. Luc hadn't helped his team much against the Duquesne Dukes two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

George Washington is expected to lose this next one by 5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put George Washington at 12-14 and the Bonnies at 13-14. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Colonials are stumbling into the game with the 16th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.1 on average. St. Bonaventure has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 34th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bonnies are a 5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won six out of their last seven games against George Washington.