San Diego Toreros @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: San Diego 6-2, Stanford 3-4

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros will head out on the road to face off against the Stanford Cardinal at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Maples Pavilion. Stanford took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on San Diego, who comes in off a win.

On Wednesday, the Toreros sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-72 victory over the Bears.

San Diego can attribute much of their success to Kevin Patton Jr., who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Patton Jr. hasn't dropped below two blocks for five straight games. Another player making a difference was Jimmy Oladokun Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Stanford's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 73-51 to the Panthers.

The Toreros' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.2 points per game. As for the Cardinal, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stanford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

San Diego couldn't quite finish off Stanford in their previous matchup back in December of 2019 and fell 62-59. Can San Diego avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.