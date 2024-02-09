Halftime Report

Le Moyne is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 48-22 lead over Stonehill College.

If Le Moyne keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-13 in no time. On the other hand, Stonehill College will have to make due with a 3-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Stonehill College Skyhawks

Current Records: Le Moyne 9-13, Stonehill College 3-21

How To Watch

What to Know

Stonehill College will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Le Moyne Dolphins will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Merkert Gymnasium. Stonehill College will be strutting in after a victory while the Dolphins will be stumbling in from a loss.

Stonehill College finally caught a break after 20 consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Seahawks by a score of 71-61 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins couldn't handle the Pioneers on Saturday and fell 87-81. Le Moyne has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Skyhawks' victory ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 3-21. As for the Dolphins, their loss dropped their record down to 9-13.

Odds

Le Moyne is a 3-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

