Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Clemson 8-0, TCU 7-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum -- Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs will face off against the Clemson Tigers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with TCU sitting on seven straight wins and Clemson on eight.

Even though Georgetown scored an imposing 83 points on Saturday, TCU still came out on top. Not to be outdone by the Hoyas, the Horned Frogs got past the Hoyas on a last-second jump shot.

TCU can attribute much of their success to Emanuel Miller, who scored 29 points along with 5 rebounds. Another player making a difference was JaKobe Coles, who scored 17 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Tigers earned a 72-67 win over the Gamecocks on Wednesday.

Clemson's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but PJ Hall led the charge by scoring 14 points along with 8 rebounds and 4 blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Ian Schieffelin, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Horned Frogs' win bumped their record up to 7-0. As for the Tigers, they have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 8-0 record.

TCU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: TCU has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 53.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.8% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

TCU is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Clemson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.