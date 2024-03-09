Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: UCF 15-14, TCU 20-10

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

UCF has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. UCF might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Knights couldn't handle the Cougars and fell 67-59. UCF has struggled against Houston recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, UCF saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. C.J. Walker, who scored 15 points along with two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Walker didn't help UCF's cause all that much against Iowa State on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylin Sellers, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact TCU proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Mountaineers by a score of 93-81.

TCU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jameer Nelson Jr. out in front who scored 17 points along with six assists. Nelson Jr. continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Emanuel Miller, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Knights have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-14 record this season. As for the Horned Frogs, their victory bumped their record up to 20-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCF have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like TCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UCF is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 0-1 against the spread).

TCU is a big 8-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

TCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.