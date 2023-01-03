Who's Playing

Ball State @ Toledo

Current Records: Ball State 9-4; Toledo 9-4

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Ball State and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Savage Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Toledo winning the first 83-70 at home and the Cardinals taking the second 93-83.

Ball State picked up a 70-63 victory over the Chicago State Cougars last week.

Meanwhile, Toledo wrapped up 2022 with a 103-88 win over the Lourdes Gray Wolves.

Ball State is expected to lose this next one by 9. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 6-5 all in all.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 9-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. The Rockets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 85 points per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 9-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ball State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Toledo.