Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Houston 3-0, Towson 2-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Houston has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will take on the Towson Tigers at 6:30 p.m. ET at TD Arena. If the odds can be believed, Houston is looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

Houston has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 31 pointsthree times now. They claimed a resounding 79-48 victory over the Hatters at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38-16.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Houston to victory, but perhaps none more so than L.J. Cryer, who earned 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Terrance Arceneaux, who earned 10 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Tigers didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Colonials on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 66-62 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for Towson.

The Cougars' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 38.67 points. As for the Tigers, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

While fans of Houston and Towson were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Going forward, the game looks promising for Towson, as the team is favored by a full 21.5 points. This will be Houston's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Towson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Houston is a big 21.5-point favorite against Towson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 127.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.