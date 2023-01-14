Who's Playing

UCF @ Tulane

Current Records: UCF 13-4; Tulane 11-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Tulane Green Wave are heading back home. Tulane and the UCF Knights will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with UCF winning the first 68-66 at home and the Green Wave taking the second 82-67.

Tulane was able to grind out a solid victory over the SMU Mustangs on Wednesday, winning 97-88. It was another big night for Tulane's guard Jaylen Forbes, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 31 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, things were close when UCF and the Memphis Tigers clashed on Wednesday, but the Knights ultimately edged out the opposition 107-104. UCF can attribute much of their success to guard C.J. Kelly, who had 21 points and seven assists along with five boards, and guard Ithiel Horton, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Green Wave are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Tulane up to 11-5 and UCF to 13-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: Tulane ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.2 on average. But UCF comes into the matchup boasting the 30th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62.6. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Green Wave are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UCF have won nine out of their last 12 games against Tulane.