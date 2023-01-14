Who's Playing
UCF @ Tulane
Current Records: UCF 13-4; Tulane 11-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Tulane Green Wave are heading back home. Tulane and the UCF Knights will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with UCF winning the first 68-66 at home and the Green Wave taking the second 82-67.
Tulane was able to grind out a solid victory over the SMU Mustangs on Wednesday, winning 97-88. It was another big night for Tulane's guard Jaylen Forbes, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 31 points and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, things were close when UCF and the Memphis Tigers clashed on Wednesday, but the Knights ultimately edged out the opposition 107-104. UCF can attribute much of their success to guard C.J. Kelly, who had 21 points and seven assists along with five boards, and guard Ithiel Horton, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Green Wave are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought Tulane up to 11-5 and UCF to 13-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: Tulane ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.2 on average. But UCF comes into the matchup boasting the 30th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62.6. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Green Wave are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
UCF have won nine out of their last 12 games against Tulane.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Tulane 82 vs. UCF 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - UCF 68 vs. Tulane 66
- Feb 20, 2021 - UCF 84 vs. Tulane 81
- Feb 12, 2021 - UCF 53 vs. Tulane 49
- Feb 22, 2020 - Tulane 75 vs. UCF 74
- Jan 14, 2020 - UCF 74 vs. Tulane 55
- Jan 23, 2019 - UCF 75 vs. Tulane 50
- Mar 04, 2018 - UCF 60 vs. Tulane 51
- Dec 28, 2016 - UCF 85 vs. Tulane 72
- Mar 10, 2016 - Tulane 65 vs. UCF 63
- Mar 02, 2016 - UCF 73 vs. Tulane 65
- Feb 04, 2016 - UCF 70 vs. Tulane 62