Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 8-6, UAB 7-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the UAB Blazers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Bartow Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.

We saw a pretty high 162.5-over/under line set for UNC-Ash.'s previous game, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against the Owls by a score of 79-70 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UAB ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They escaped with a win against the Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 79-78. The score was all tied up 37-37 at the break, but UAB was the better team in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UAB to victory, but perhaps none more so than Javian Davis, who scored 15 points along with four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Yaxel Lendeborg, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 8-6 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 97.2 points per game. As for the Blazers, their victory bumped their record up to 7-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UNC-Ash. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UNC-Ash. is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on UNC-Ash.: they have a less-than-stellar 3-7-1 record against the spread this season.

Odds

UAB is a solid 6-point favorite against UNC-Ash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

UAB won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.