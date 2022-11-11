Who's Playing

Toledo @ UAB

Current Records: Toledo 1-0; UAB 1-0

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets will take on the UAB Blazers at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center.

Toledo didn't have too much trouble with the Valparaiso Beacons at home on Monday as they won 85-70. The Rockets got double-digit scores from four players: RayJ Dennis (23), Setric Millner Jr. (15), Ra'Heim Moss (15), and Dante Maddox (10).

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why UAB was a heavy favorite Monday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They steamrolled past the Alabama State Hornets 111-70 at home.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. RayJ Dennis will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 23 points on Monday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if UAB's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.