Northwestern Wildcats @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Northwestern 21-10, UConn 28-3

The Northwestern Wildcats and the UConn Huskies will face of in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 7:45 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Northwestern ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They came out on top against FAU by a score of 77-65. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as the Wildcats did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Northwestern to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ryan Langborg, who scored 27 points along with two steals. Langborg didn't help Northwestern's cause all that much against Wisconsin last Friday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Boo Buie, who scored 22 points along with five steals.

In what's become a running theme this season, UConn gave their fans yet another huge victory on Friday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Stetson 91-52 on the road. The victory was familiar territory for the Huskies who now have eight in a row.

UConn got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Donovan Clingan out in front who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tristen Newton, who scored 13 points along with eight assists.

Northwestern's win bumped their record up to 22-11. As for UConn, they are on a roll lately: they've won 22 of their last 23 games, which provided a nice bump to their 32-3 record this season.

Northwestern is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

UConn is a big 14-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

