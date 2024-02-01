Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UConn and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 29-28, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

UConn entered the matchup having won eight straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it nine, or will Providence step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Providence 14-6, UConn 18-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $61.20

What to Know

UConn and the Friars are an even 3-3 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. UConn will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

In what's become a running theme this season, UConn gave their fans yet another huge win on Sunday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Musketeers 99-56 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-22.

UConn relied on the efforts of Tristen Newton, who scored 22 points, and Donovan Clingan, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks. Clingan hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Stephon Castle, who scored 12 points along with five assists and two steals.

Providence aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to three. They came out on top against the Hoyas by a score of 84-76.

Providence can attribute much of their success to Josh Oduro, who scored 22 points along with six rebounds and two steals, and Devin Carter, who scored 29 points along with four steals and two blocks.

The Huskies have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-2 record this season. As for the Friars, their win bumped their record up to 14-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UConn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, UConn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-4 against the spread).

Odds

UConn is a big 12.5-point favorite against Providence, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

UConn and Providence both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.