Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Vermont 18-6, UMBC 7-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Vermont is 8-2 against the Retrievers since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Vermont unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of the Highlanders by a score of 63-61. Vermont didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but UMBC and the River Hawks didn't disappoint and broke past the 163 point over/under on Thursday. The Retrievers took a 93-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the River Hawks. UMBC has not had much luck with the River Hawks recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

UMBC struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Catamounts' defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-6. As for the Retrievers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-17 record this season.

Vermont was able to grind out a solid win over the Retrievers when the teams last played back in January, winning 77-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.