Who's Playing
Vermont Catamounts @ UMBC Retrievers
Current Records: Vermont 18-6, UMBC 7-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Vermont is 8-2 against the Retrievers since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Vermont unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of the Highlanders by a score of 63-61. Vermont didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but UMBC and the River Hawks didn't disappoint and broke past the 163 point over/under on Thursday. The Retrievers took a 93-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the River Hawks. UMBC has not had much luck with the River Hawks recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
UMBC struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.
The Catamounts' defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-6. As for the Retrievers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-17 record this season.
Vermont was able to grind out a solid win over the Retrievers when the teams last played back in January, winning 77-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.
- Jan 11, 2024 - Vermont 77 vs. UMBC 72
- Jan 28, 2023 - Vermont 74 vs. UMBC 68
- Jan 01, 2023 - Vermont 74 vs. UMBC 61
- Mar 12, 2022 - Vermont 82 vs. UMBC 43
- Feb 19, 2022 - Vermont 86 vs. UMBC 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Vermont 86 vs. UMBC 69
- Feb 19, 2021 - UMBC 66 vs. Vermont 55
- Feb 18, 2021 - Vermont 80 vs. UMBC 71
- Mar 10, 2020 - Vermont 81 vs. UMBC 74
- Feb 22, 2020 - UMBC 66 vs. Vermont 64